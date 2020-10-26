Stima Sacco Society Ltd is looking for a qualified and competent professional to fill the following vacancy:

RECORDS MANAGEMENT ASSISTANT

Reporting to the Head of Records, the job holder shall be responsible for the effective and appropriate management of the Sacco’s records from their creation, right through to their eventual disposition. You will provide access to accurate records for a range of operational and strategic purposes and ensure that legal obligations are met. This role shall include controlling the number of records created and stored, and identifying which records are to be preserved for Evidential, statutory, fiscal, research and historical purposes.

Responsibilities

Prepare, scan, reassemble and index documents ready for filing

Respond to queries regarding storage retrieval and access to records and files from staff and members

Assign record and or date stamp documents, mail deliveries and other form of incoming as well as outgoing correspondence handled by the

Locate and isolate outdated or unnecessary records ready for disposition or transfer to the archive according to the Records Management policy guidelines.

Enter document identification codes into systems to determine locations of documents to be

Find, retrieve and disburse information from files in response to phone or physical requests from authorized

Keep complete and accurate records of materials requested filed or removed, using appropriate physical and electronic registers as well as tracking materials removed from files to ensure that borrowed files/documents are returned after use for proper

Modify and streamline the filing systems by appending identification numbers or codes to the filing index as directed by the registry officer in charge

Place materials into storage locations, such as file cabinets, boxes, bins, or drawers, according to classification and identification

Perform general Registry duties such as sorting, preparing mails for dispatch, photocopying, attending to registry related enquiries and ensuring the safety and security of the registry

Key Qualifications and Skills

Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following: Records Management /Information Science / Information Management / Knowledge Management from a recognized

A Diploma in any of the above coupled with 4 years’ post-graduation working experience in Records management in a financial institution shall

3 years’ experience in managing records in a reputable financial institution

Must have demonstrable working Knowledge of ECM, EDMS and ERP solutions

Possess working knowledge of computerized office applications

Must be a current registered member of at least one related Professional body

Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya

Key Attributes Competencies and Skills

Demonstrate good communication and interpersonal

Excellent organizing

Demonstrated integrity and professional

Must be a team

Ability to work under pressure

A proficient and forward-thinking Individual

Analytical with a hands-on approach to monotonous

Self-driven and results

How to Apply

Qualified applicants should apply on or before 5pm on 31st October 2020 using the link provided

Those who had earlier applied need not re apply. Only Shortlisted Candidates will be contacted.