Position: Senior Records Management Assistant, (Temp)

Code: HRA/SRMA/01/2020- 1 Post

Reporting to: Head of HR and Administration Department,

Responsibilities

Implementing records management policies and procedures;

Ensuring security of files and information;

Ensuring proper handling of documents, pending correspondences and bring ups;

Preparing disposal schedules in accordance with relevant government laws and regulations;

Classifying and indexing of records;

Ensuring effective mail management; and

Maintaining, verifying and evaluating existing records management systems.

Qualifications

Have Bachelors degree in Information Science Management, Records Managements or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution and one (1) year relevant work experience;

OR

Diploma in Information Science, Records Management or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution and at least two (2) years relevant work experience;

Be proficient in Computer

How to apply

Interested persons MUST fill the job application form click here to download and In addition, please attach copies of professional/academic certificates, testimonials, copy of National Identity Card or passport and ,a dully filled employment form, application letter clearly stating the position being applied for and addressed to:

Chief Executive Officer

Kenya Film Commission

Jumia Place II, 2nd Floor, Lenana Road

P.O. Box 76417- 00508

NAIROBI.

To reach us by Friday, 6th November, 2020 at 5.00 p.m

Applicants are required to send only the soft copy of their application to temprecruit2020@filmingkenya.com

Please note: