Position: Senior Records Management Assistant, (Temp)

Code: HRA/SRMA/01/2020- 1 Post

Reporting to: Head of HR and Administration Department, 

Responsibilities

  • Implementing records management policies and procedures;
  • Ensuring security of files and information;
  • Ensuring proper handling of documents, pending correspondences and bring ups;
  • Preparing disposal schedules in accordance with relevant government laws and regulations;
  • Classifying and indexing of records;
  • Ensuring effective mail management; and
  • Maintaining, verifying and evaluating existing records management systems.

Qualifications

  • Have Bachelors degree in Information Science Management, Records Managements or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution and one (1) year relevant work experience;

OR

  • Diploma in Information Science, Records Management or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution and at least two (2) years relevant work experience;
  • Be proficient in Computer

How to apply

Interested persons MUST fill the job application form click here to download and In addition, please attach copies of professional/academic certificates, testimonials, copy of National Identity Card or passport and ,a dully filled employment form, application letter clearly stating the position being applied for and addressed to:       

Chief Executive Officer

Kenya Film Commission

Jumia Place II, 2nd Floor, Lenana Road

P.O. Box 76417- 00508

NAIROBI.

To reach us by Friday, 6th November, 2020 at 5.00 p.m

Applicants are required to send only the soft copy of their application to temprecruit2020@filmingkenya.com  

Please note:

  1. KFC is an equal opportunity employer
  2. Persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply
  3. Persons from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply
  4. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
  5. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification

Leave a Reply