Position: Senior Records Management Assistant, (Temp)
Code: HRA/SRMA/01/2020- 1 Post
Reporting to: Head of HR and Administration Department,
Responsibilities
- Implementing records management policies and procedures;
- Ensuring security of files and information;
- Ensuring proper handling of documents, pending correspondences and bring ups;
- Preparing disposal schedules in accordance with relevant government laws and regulations;
- Classifying and indexing of records;
- Ensuring effective mail management; and
- Maintaining, verifying and evaluating existing records management systems.
Qualifications
- Have Bachelors degree in Information Science Management, Records Managements or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution and one (1) year relevant work experience;
OR
- Diploma in Information Science, Records Management or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution and at least two (2) years relevant work experience;
- Be proficient in Computer
How to apply
Interested persons MUST fill the job application form click here to download and In addition, please attach copies of professional/academic certificates, testimonials, copy of National Identity Card or passport and ,a dully filled employment form, application letter clearly stating the position being applied for and addressed to:
Chief Executive Officer
Kenya Film Commission
Jumia Place II, 2nd Floor, Lenana Road
P.O. Box 76417- 00508
NAIROBI.
To reach us by Friday, 6th November, 2020 at 5.00 p.m
Applicants are required to send only the soft copy of their application to temprecruit2020@filmingkenya.com
Please note:
- KFC is an equal opportunity employer
- Persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply
- Persons from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
- Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification