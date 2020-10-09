Jamii Sacco is a Deposit Taking Sacco (DTS) registered under the Cooperative Societies Act Cap 490 (Amended 2004) of the laws of Kenya and licensed by SASRA.

The objectives for which the Society was established are to organize and promote the quality of life of the members by providing quality financial products and services.

The following position is vacant and the Sacco would like to fill it:

Position: Assistant II – Records

Grade J-B1 Department: Registry

Job Type: Contract – Three (3) Years

Location: Nairobi

REF. JSS/HR- AR -II/2020 JOB PURPOSE

Reporting to the Manager, Human Resource, the job holder ensures that records management is a discipline which utilizes an administrative system to direct and control the creation, version control, distribution, filing, retention, storage and disposal of records, in a way that is administratively and legally sound, whilst at the same time serving the operational needs of the SACCO and preserving an adequate historical record.

Responsibilities

To proactively develop and support a culture of high quality records management practice across the SACCO to deliver expected

To administer records management policies designed to facilitate effective and efficient handling of business records and other

To develop, implement and support systems and practices which facilitate compliance with the requirements of the Co-operative Societies Act and the

SACCO Societies Act 2008, SACCO’s Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Policy.

To oversee the development of infrastructure to support Sacco’s response to information legislation and to deliver best practice business

To manage the SACCO’s response to information policy requests

To store, arrange, indexing and classifying

To open files for new members

To file and retrieve files on request

To manage mail and postage

To retrieve and archive closed files

To keep records in a safe and secure manner under lock and key

To update members register, share and nominees register

To facilitate the development of filing systems, and maintaining these to meet administrative, legal, and financial

To devise and ensure the implementation of retention and disposal schedules

To oversee the management of electronic and/or paper-based information

To advise on and implement new records management policies and classification systems

To advise staff in other Departments on the management of their records and information.

Any other duties as may be assigned by Line

IMPACT OF RESULTS

Effective and efficient management of the SACCO’s records

Qualifications

Diploma in Archive & Records Management/Information Science/ Library Science

Minimum two (2) years’ work experience in Records Management

Computer literacy

Organizational abilities and time management skills

Good interpersonal skills and high level of integrity

Demonstrates team work and problem solving ability

Good communication skills; both written and verbal

GENERAL REQUIREMENTS

Planning & Organizing

Leadership

Commercial Awareness

Decisiveness

Interpersonal Sensitivity

Adaptability

OTHER REQUIREMENTS

Police clearance certificate (Certificate of Good Conduct)

Tax compliance certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Clearance certificate from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Clearance certificate from Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

How to Apply

Applications together with a CV (that includes notable achievements, work experience, current remuneration, qualifications, names of three referees (two of whom must have supervised the candidate at some point), telephone contact, email address, copies of academic and professional certificates as well as relevant testimonials should be addressed to the following:

The Chief Executive Officer,

Jamii Sacco Society Ltd,

P O Box 57929-00200 NAIROBI.

The envelope clearly marked with the reference number should be received on or before Friday, 21st October, 2020 at 12.00 noon. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Jamii Sacco Society is an equal opportunity employer and any canvassing will lead to automatic disqualifications.