JOB ADVERT: RECEPTIONIST

Job Location: Nairobi

About Us:

Solar Rays Energy Sacco is the fastest growing and licensed deposit, Savings and Credit Cooperative in Kenya, providing excellent service to Light up our customers’ world. We pride ourselves for being the largest Sacco in the green energy sector with over 6,000 members and still growing. The Sacco is expanding its Route to market to ensure recruitment of members. Its key priority in 2020 Strategic Plan is to aggressively grow membership and transform its business model.

In order to achieve the planned growth, the Sacco is looking for qualified and competent persons to fill the positions a receptionist for our client.

Responsibilities

Greet and welcome guests

Keep front desk tidy and presentable with all necessary material (pens, forms, paper etc.)

Answer questions and address complaints

Answer all incoming calls and redirect them or keep messages

Receive letters, packages etc. and distribute them

Prepare outgoing mail by drafting correspondence, securing parcels etc.

Check, sort and forward emails

Monitor office supplies and place orders when necessary

Keep updated records and files

Monitor office expenses and costs

Take up other duties as assigned (travel arrangements, schedules etc.)

Qualifications

Diploma in Front office management Secretarial Studies or any other qualification from related field.

Higher diploma in business management will be an added advantage.

Proven experience as front desk representative, agent or relevant position.

Excellent knowledge of MS Office (especially Excel and Word)

Proficient in English (oral and written)

Desired Skills and Experience

Familiarity with office machines (e.g. fax, printer etc.)

Knowledge of office management and basic bookkeeping

Strong communication and people skills

Good organizational and multi-tasking abilities

Problem-solving skills

Customer service orientation

Work with Minimum Supervision

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge and got what it takes submit your detailed Curriculum Vitae to recruitment@solarrays.co.ke by October 21, 2020 indicating on the subject the position you are applying for.