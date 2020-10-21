Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Reality is dawning on Deputy President William Ruto, regarding the brutality and seriousness of Coronavirus.

He is now taking the Covid-19 pandemic seriously and has started wearing face masks and keeping social distance to avoid contracting the dreaded virus.

This follows the soaring of Covid-19 cases in the country, with thousands testing positive in the last one week, and tens dying.

Attending the burial of Huruma Ward MCA in Uasin Gishu County Peter Chomba, who died of Covid-19, Ruto kept his mask on all through the programme, and even avoided contact with members of the public.

The same was witnessed with Ruto during the Mashujaa Day Celebrations in Kisii yesterday, where he disembarked from his car and headed directly to the dais.

At the dais, Ruto did not greet physically other leaders present, unlike before when he used to in total disregard of the Ministry of Health guidelines.

Ruto was on the forefront of disregarding Covid-19 guidelines from the Ministry of Health by holding several political rallies and even meetings in his Karen official residence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST