Saturday, October 3, 2020 – Renowned economist, David Ndii, has denied working for Deputy President William Ruto as of now.

Speaking during an interview, Ndii, who is also former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s former strategist, however, noted that he would love to work with Ruto in order to destroy the dynasties of Kenyatta, Moi, and Odinga.

He noted that the dynasties are onto something that will destroy the country if they are not stopped.

“I don’t mind working with Dr. Ruto if that will help stop the ‘dynasties’ plot to change the constitution to benefit a few people,” stated Ndii.

He praised Ruto’s ‘hustlers movement’ which is taking Kenya by storm, saying it was resonating well with the majority, who see the movement as the only way out of the dynasties’ shackles.

“I have said repeatedly that I do not think the ‘hustler movement’ is a Ruto thing.”

“It is an organic, populist insurgency, a blowback of Jubilee’s economic failure.”

“I saw even before Covid-19 what the standard gauge railway did to Mombasa.”

“We have had a situation where Uhuru has been protecting the big businesses at the expense of the “small” people.”

“A class war has been predicted in Kenya for a very long time,” he said.

“So for those saying that I support Ruto are trying to divert attention.”

“They are trying to make me embarrassed and kill the conversation.”

“Ruto’s move is only resonating with the masses.”

“His phraseology or timing is only a happy coincidence,” he concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST