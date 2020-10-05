Monday, October 5, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has warned Kenyans against electing Deputy President William Ruto as President of the Republic of Kenya in 2022.

Ruto, who is second in command, is leading a ragtag movement by the name the “hustler nation” which seems to be unstoppable when it comes to clinching the coveted seat in 2022.

The “hustler nation” consists of low cadre Kenyans like Mama Mbogas and Boda Boda riders and Ruto is empowering them by giving them handouts including wheelbarrows, handcarts and salon equipment.

Addressing Christians at United Ministries Church in Kawangware on Sunday, Raila likened Ruto to a hyena that cannot be left to be in charge of a flock of sheep.

“Fisi inaweza okoa mbuzi? Fisi ndio huyu anakuja na wheelbarrow na mkokoteni (Can a hyena save a goat? This is the hyena that is coming with a wheelbarrow and carts),” Raila said.

The former Premier said the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will solve this perennial issue of handouts and demagoguery of political opportunists.

He urged Kenyans to support the document.

“We want to bring a permanent solution to the people of this country.”

“We will not bring wheelbarrows,” he said

Raila wondered how the DP’s seven years in Government had helped in improving the lives of Kenyans, saying his new brand of tokenism is an insult to Kenyans.

He said the items dished out by the DP were cheap and could not offer lasting solutions to unemployment, which is the major challenge facing the youths.

The Kenyan DAILY POST