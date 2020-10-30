Friday, October 30, 2020 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has dropped its push to impeach Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, over corruption allegations and gross misconduct.

Announcing on Thursday, the Raila Odinga-led party said they had a sit-down with the governor and agreed on some issues thereby resolving to drop the impeachment motion.

This is an apparent admission by the party leadership that they had been outwitted by the governor, who has in the past successfully gone against the grain in elections.

During the meeting at the Orange House on Thursday, ODM’s top leadership demanded that Obado toes the party line by backing its position on political issues.

“It was agreed that the motion is dropped to restore political stability in the county. He is expected to support the party fully in its activities,” said a source who attended the meeting.

“The meeting resolved to invite the Members of the County Assembly for a meeting before the decision on the motion is made public,” the source added.

