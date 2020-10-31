Saturday, October 31, 2020 – A close buddy of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said he is ready to donate Sh 1 billion to ensure the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report succeeds.

Speaking on Friday, Steve Mbogo, who contested for Starehe Parliamentary seat on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party and lost, said he is ready to give Sh 1 billion to aid in campaigning for BBI.

Mbogo also bragged that he is rich and so, he is ready to donate part of his money to assist in ensuring that BBI succeeds since it will promote unity in the country and end a scenario of a winner-takes-all during an election.

“I am ready to donate Sh 1 Billion for the BBI agenda to move forward, I have the money,” Mbogo said as a group of youths cheered him.

However, Kenyans on social media have come to castigate Steve Mbogo claiming he has nothing and he was only seeking media attention by claiming he has Sh 1 billion to donate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST