Sunday, October 18, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has told Kenyans to prepare for the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which if approved, will transform Kenya for the better.

Speaking on Saturday, Raila said though BBI reggae was stopped by COVID-19, it is back with full force.

“Our people should prepare. We are preparing for the future and we will blow the whistle very soon. It is only a few days before we bring reggae back,” Raila said.

The former Prime Minister laughed off those opposing the BBI report that they are yet to see, saying they should prepare for a rude shock.

He said the initiative he started with President Uhuru Kenyatta will be instrumental in addressing most of the problems the country has faced since independence.

“More than 50 years since we gained independence, we have been unable to reduce some of the problems our people have faced and that is why we have decided to change this narrative,” said Raila.

Deputy President William Ruto is among leaders who have vowed to oppose the BBI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST