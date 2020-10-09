Friday, October 9, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Thursday said the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will liberate women from discrimination and poverty.

Speaking in Kitengela, where he graced the ODM Women League meeting, Raila said the BBI document is crafted to protect women from power-hungry politicians, who have been using them as their campaign tool.

Raila pleaded with women to support the BBI report, adding that it would promote cohesion.

He said Kenya has witnessed bloodshed occasioned by political violence in the past and adopting BBI will solve the menace. “Orchestrated by selfish individuals who thrive on division”.

“BBI will stop post-election violence and ensure two-thirds gender representation in the Senate and National Assembly. It will also ensure more resources are taken to counties,” Raila said.

He added that women have endured problems because most government policies do not favour them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST