Sunday, October 25, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has revealed what his enemies were expecting when he was hospitalised at a Dubai hospital in June.

The former Premier was admitted at the facility for almost a month and he underwent specialised surgery on his back.

Speaking on Saturday, Raila said his enemies led by Deputy President William Ruto and his cronies thought he would never walk again after he was hospitalised.

“My nemesis celebrated when I was in hospital in Dubai, they thought it was the end of the road for me, expecting that I would come back in a wheelchair. They were wrong. Today, I am much stronger and prepared to lead the country’s third liberation,” Raila said.

Raila also lambasted the DP for pretending to know the problems of the poor (hustlers) yet he has been in government for 7 years as Deputy President.

“He (Ruto) appears to have started learning of the problems people are facing too late. He has been in government for over seven years, it surprises that he never realised it earlier,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST