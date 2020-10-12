Monday, October 12, 2020 – Seasoned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has said ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, can win the presidency in 2022 without the Kikuyu Community vote.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has indicated that he will support Raila Odinga as his successor and this was amplified by a delegation of 700 Kikuyu community elders who trooped to Raila Odinga’s Bondo home on Saturday.

During the colorful ceremony, the Kikuyu elders performed secretive rituals to bless Raila Odinga and later endorsed him as Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor in 2022.

However, when Kikuyu elders were blessing Jakom, members of the community were protesting on social media accusing the 700 men of being fake elders who were on a “rent-seeking mission”

As they protested, Mutahi took to twitter and urged the “House of Mumbi” that Raila Odinga doesn’t need the Kikuyu vote to win the 2022 presidential election.

Mutahi said arithmetically, Raila Odinga has 44 percent of assured votes and he only needs 7 percent to win the presidency in 2022.

“When the FACTS change, I CHANGE my MIND. And Maybe Babaman is the ONE to CONTINUE what Uhuru Kenyatta STARTED. I am THINKING about it. If he has 44% of the COUNTRY, Uhuru’s VOTE is ENOUGH to give him the 6%+1. Simple MATH, Bible and KIKUYUS NOT needed. Happy SABBATH,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST