Monday October 12, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has denied claims that the visit by Kikuyu elders at his father’s home on Saturday was meant to endorse his 2022 presidential bid.

Speaking yesterday during a fundraiser in Bondo, Raila noted that he does not need an endorsement from Kikuyus to defeat Deputy President William Ruto in the 2022 election, because he has won the elections 3 times without the support of Kikuyus.

He stated that the meeting was meant to cement the relationship between Kikuyu and Luo communities and other communities should come on board.

“Jana tulikuwa hapa na wageni wengi sana kutoka mlima Kenya. Walikuja kututembelea kama marafiki tukasema kwamba hiyo urafiki sio tu ya makabili mbili tu lakini urafiki tunataka ienee katika taifa letu lote. Wakenya waungane pamoja ili waweze kutembea pamoja. Hiyo ndiyo sababu ya mkutano wa jana,” he said.

“Waandishi wa habari ambao walisema ati jamaa walikuja hapa kuteua Raila, hapana! Mseme ukweli. Hakuna mtu alisema mambo kama hayo,” he added.

