Saturday, October 10, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga and his allies, are said to be burning the midnight oil trying to come up with the best formula of impeaching Deputy President William Ruto.

According to Raila, Ruto has become a major stumbling block to President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s administration and he must be sent home so that the President can achieve his elusive Big Four agenda.

On Friday, Siaya Senator, James Orengo, who was speaking at a burial in Migori County confirmed that indeed they are planning to impeach the second in command for disrespecting Uhuru.

“I had filed a motion sometimes back against him for disrespecting the President. You cannot insult the government you are part of. Ruto sits at the National Security Council where he is getting all the intelligence briefs and therefore he cannot go against the wish of his government,” Orengo said.

But these sentiments drew swift reactions from Ruto allies who, in separate interviews, told off Orengo, daring him and his friends to bring on the impeachment motion.

“To impeach the Deputy President, you need two-thirds which they don’t have in the National Assembly. We want to tell them to bring it on because it will show who has the numbers and who has the backing of the majority poor,” said Soy MP Caleb Kositany.

