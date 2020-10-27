Tuesday, 27 October 2020 – Raila Junior, the son of former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, is married to Yvonne Kibukosya, the daughter of legendary music producer, Gido Kibukosya.

Raila Junior walked down the aisle with Yvonne in a colourful wedding ceremony that was attended by prominent politicians among them the late President Daniel Moi.

Gido Kibukosya spoke in a recent interview with a local publication and revealed what Raila Junior paid as dowry when he married his daughter.

According to Kibukosya, Raila Jr. paid seven head of cattle and cash as per the Luhya tradition.

He said the ceremony was led by Oburu Odinga and attended by prominent leaders from Western and Nyanza regions.

The famous music producer described Raila Junior as a humble son-in-law.

He also showered praises on Raila Odinga and his wife, describing them as good-in-laws.

Here are photos of Kibukosya’s daughter who is married to Raila Junior.

