Tuesday, 27 October 2020 – Legendary music producer, Gido Kibukosya, whose daughter is married to Raila Odinga’s son, Junior, has revealed that he has found a new wife.

Gido was previously married to Suzanne Gachukia, a woman who nearly wrecked his life and turned him into an alcoholic.

Gido’s wife Suzanne was involved in an extra-marital affair with disgraced former KTN anchor, Louis Otieno.

The veteran music producer narrated in a past interview how Louis Otieno used to call him when he was in bed with his wife at night to mock him.

Gido disclosed in a recent interview with a local publication that he found a new wife 6 years ago.

The 60-year-old music producer described his new wife Linda Onyimbo as Godsent.

He further disclosed that he relocated to the village 4 years ago with his new wife after living in the city for 40 years.

According to Gido, his wife is the one who suggested that they should relocate to the village.

“Linda was Godsend and I love her dearly. We agreed after meeting to relocate to the village. Linda was the first to settle in Mukumu and I joined her after a year,” he said.

Gido also revealed that he has quit the bottle after struggling with alcoholism for many years.

He revealed that he turned into an alcoholic because of marital problems.

Here’s a photo of his new wife Linda Oyimbo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST