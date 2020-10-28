Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has left the country barely three days after the launching the Building Bridges Initiative report.

He jetted out of the country on Wednesday for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a trip that will last for two days.

According to Raila’s spokesman Denis Onyango, the former PM will have a meeting with President Felix Tshisekedi in his capacity as the African Union’s High Representative for Infrastructure Development in the continent.

“The two will review progress on the Grand Inga Hydropower project,” reads the statement.

Raila will be expected to rally support for the Inga Hydropower as a continental project.

The visit follows discussions by the two leaders in June last year of the virtual multinational and multi-sector forum on the Grand Inga.

The project aims to unlock the world’s largest hydropower scheme and is part of the vision to develop a continental power system that is key to Africa’s manufacturing and value addition ambitions.

The dam has been touted as Africa’s biggest water project.

The project includes eight separate dams with a power output of 43,500MW and is expected to cost $80 billion (approximately Ksh8 trillion).

The relationship between the Congolese president and Kenyan politicians has been on the upward trajectory in the recent past.

The Kenyan DAILY POST