Thursday, October 22, 2020 – Former Chief Justice Dr. Willy Mutunga has declared ODM leader Raila Odinga a co-president to Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Mutunga noted that going by what is happening, it is safe to equate Raila to Uhuru because he is acting like the president himself.

“For all practical purposes, Baba is a co-President isn’t he in political and protocol terms… coalitions happen… sometimes parties come together over political interests or their own interests…” he said.

Speaking on BBI, Mutunga said it would be a wrong approach to change the Constitution for the primary purpose of expanding the Executive.

“I still find it difficult that we would change the Constitution on that particular issue,” Mutunga said.

He said although he is yet to read the just-released BBI report, he supports the inclusion of Kenyans to determine the future of the country.

“I don’t want to talk about that report because I haven’t read it but I can talk about the original report that I read.”

“It has probably been changed but I liked one thing; they were going to ask the people to have a national conference to discuss the future of Kenya” Mutunga said.

On graft, Mutunga said the degree of corruption is “frightening”.

He, however, said Kenyans should not be blamed for the leaders they have, adding that politics of division determines which politicians are charged and which ones go scot-free.

“I don’t blame Kenyans for what happens.”

“The pressure in the counties is greater than that at the national level and that is why I think the counties were going to fight corruption more,” he said.

