Monday, October 5, 2020 – Kenyatta University lecturer, Prof Edward Kisiangani, has mocked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for going to a church service in Kawangware, Nairobi, on Sunday.

For years, Raila Odinga has not been going to church but yesterday, he surprised his followers when he attended one.

However, according to Prof Kisiangani, who is a political lecturer and a seasoned political analyst, Raila went to church to copy Deputy President William Ruto who always attends a church function every Sunday.

“Today, former opposition Chief Raila Odinga attended a church service in Kawangware, Nairobi. It is long since we heard that the former PM had gone to church! Might Raila be copying the People’s ClerK, DP Ruto on this? This must be moral plagiarism of the highest order! Ama?” Kisiangani asked.

When he addressed Christians at United Ministries Church, Raila said that soon he and President Uhuru Kenyatta will receive the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report and make it public for everybody to read and interpret.

“The second report is ready and within a few days we will make it public,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST