Monday, October 11, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has criticized the Judiciary over a recent ruling on the reopening of schools in the country.

This is after a court in Kisii attempted to block the reopening of schools on October 12 as ordered by Education CS George Magoha.

Speaking during a fundraising at the St. Michael’s and All Angels Cathedral Bondo ACK church in Bondo yesterday, Raila regretted that a court issued an injunction yet President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government conducted proper surveillance and established that they can begin partial reopening of learning institutions.

“Wataalamu wameamua shule zinaweza kufunguliwa. Watoto wamekaa nyumbani kwa muda mrefu zaidi hata wazazi wengine wamechoka na watoto na wamesema watoto warudi shuleni. Lakini mtu mmoja anaenda mahakamani na mahakama zetu siku hizi sijui wana nia gani. Wanatoa injunction ati watoto wasirudi shuleni. Sheria isitumike kufanya serikali isifanye kazi yake,” he said on Sunday.

He stated that the Government cannot be enslaved by the Judiciary.

He noted that it is high time that schools reopened so that the growth of the education sector can resume.

According to him, teachers also want to return to school because they have been at home for too long.

Raila’s statement reminded Kenyans of 2017 when President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, insulted Chief Justice David Maraga and his Judiciary when their victory was overturned by the Supreme Court.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has since welcomed the Ministry of Education’s announcement that schools in Kenya will reopen from October 12.

The Kenyan DAILY POST