Saturday, October 17, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has all the reasons to be worried after it emerged that the Kikuyu elders that endorsed him last week were fake and were certainly not acting on behalf of Mt. Kenya or President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This was revealed by Uhuru’s Cousin Captain (retired) Kung’u Muigai, who is the Kikuyu National Council of Elders Patron.

Muigai denounced a meeting between the ODM leader and Kikuyu Elders in Bondo last week.

Kung’u was speaking during the requiem mass of Peter Mbothi and Christopher Kariuki, the two youth killed during the Kenol clashes in Murang’a County.

The patron urged leaders to desist encouraging politics that would divide Kenyans.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta did not send anyone to Bondo and was not aware of the visit. It was the work of Peter Kenneth and David Murathe.”

“The National Council of Elders never sent them,” Kung’u stated.

During the meeting in Bondo, leaders came up with several resolutions which were read out by Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and were passed by everyone who attended.

“We the elders of the Luo and Kikuyu communities, coming together at the home of our patriarch Jaramogi Oginga Odinga have expressed our deep concerns for the problems facing our nation.”

“We deeply appreciate the initiative taken by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to unite our nation through the handshake under the BBI and we eagerly await the launch of the proposals very soon,” the governor stated.

The elders resolved to continue with the dialogue and invite other communities to take part in the transformation of the country.

“We call upon our people to fully support the handshake by taking its spirit to the grassroots among the Kenyan people,” Nyong’o said.

The second part of the meeting is expected to take place on October 30, 2020, when Nyanza elders will pay a visit to leaders in Nyeri County.

