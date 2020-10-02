Friday, October 2, 2020 – It is a new day for the ruling Jubilee Party after Deputy President William and his allies announced the end of infighting within the party.

This follows yesterday’s meeting in which Ruto and his allies met with Jubilee Party officials at the party’s headquarters in a move that caught many by surprise.

Speaking after the meeting, Kandara MP Alice Wahome, who is an ally of the DP, stated that Jubilee MPs were reuniting to end the wrangles and work together.

She detailed that they will all be operating from the headquarters as opposed to before.

“The opposition will not take the blame when the Government will be accused of failing the nation.”

“We have had lunch together and discussed how we can work alongside each other.

“There are several issues that we need to discuss and one of them is the dissolution of Parliament in regard to Chief Justice David Maraga’s advisory to the President,” the legislator stated.

The move comes as a huge blow to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who was banking on Jubilee disintegration and the fallout between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto for his own selfish gain.

During yesterday’s meeting, journalists were locked out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST