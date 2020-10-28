Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cousin, Kung’u Muigai, has sparked speculation ahead of the 2022 General Elections after he led a delegation of Kikuyu elders to meet Deputy President William Ruto at his Karen home.

Kung’u, who is the patron of the National Council of Elders, was accompanied by Chairman Phares Rutere and the Nationhood Sector Principal Administrative Secretary Michael Ndung’u.

Even though details of the meeting remain scanty, it is said Ruto asked the elders to take the lead in preaching unity and end ethnicity in the country.

He urged the elders to mentor the youth to be responsible leaders who are less confrontational and more focused on nationhood.

The Deputy President stated that the elders had the power to bring meaningful development to make Kenya more peaceful.

The meeting came at a time when speculations are rife about who President Kenyatta will pass the button to in 2022, given the alleged rift between him and his deputy following his handshake with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Kung’u also denounced elders that met with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Bondo, saying they were imposters as Uhuru had not sent them to endorse Baba.

The Kenyan DAILY POST