Tuesday, October 13, 2020 – The political union between Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and Deputy President William Ruto is in the offing following their recent meeting in Makueni.

DP Ruto and the Makueni Governor met at the Africa Inland Church Bomani in Machakos Town on Sunday.

Just a week earlier, Ruto had made a courtesy visit to Makueni, where he evaluated a number of county development projects.

“Today, I hosted DP William Ruto in Kibwezi, UoN farm, to launch the Makueni Agricultural Value Chain Incubation Centre, the third of its kind in Kenya after Siaya and Nandi.”

“The Ksh 40M project is a partnership between the County Government, National Government, and the University of Nairobi,” Kibwana stated following the visit.

However, it was what was not revealed to the media that sparked conversations, especially the fact that the two have met twice in as many weeks.

Kibwana has been open about his presidential ambitions but is limited in the sense that he has no national appeal.

However, a handshake with Ruto will make him more relevant and the two jointly will give former Prime Minister Raila Odinga a run for his money.

Although, the 66-year-old governor has rubbished any rumours regarding him as the DP’s pet project, asserting that he intended to vie for the top office.

