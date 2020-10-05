Monday, October 5, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has joined other Kenyans in condemning the violence witnessed in Kenol town, Murang’a County, on Sunday where two people were killed as two groups clashed ahead of a church visit by Deputy President William Ruto.

In a statement to Kenyans on Monday, Raila, who is also Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, said the violence and vandalism witnessed two years from a General Election forebodes chaos if stern action is not taken.

“If this continues, and it easily can, it could spiral out of control and we will stagnate as a country, as the Government will not deliver much in the remaining two years.”

“Out of fear and anxiety, our citizens will shift their priorities from rebuilding the country to an election that is way far.”

“Furthermore, the seeds of violence being planted now could easily follow us into that election, with grave consequences,” Raila said.

He also said that it is unfortunate that selfish politicians are ferrying youths from one County to another to cause violence.

“We must regard such politics as outdated and out of tune with our current aspirations to move past our divided and bitter past as a nation in favour of politics of engagement rather than confrontation,” said Raila.

The former Premier concluded by asking investigative agencies to move with speed to bring to book those who planned and funded the deadly mayhem.

The skirmishes erupted after goons supposedly hired by Muranga Women Representative, Sabina Chege engaged in running battles with pro-Ruto supporters who happened to be Kenol town residents.

