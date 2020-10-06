Tuesday, October 6, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga broke his silence after violent protests marred Deputy President William Ruto’s visit to Kenol, Murang’a County.

Raila sent a message of condolence to those who lost their lives in the clashes and called for speedy investigations into the matter.

“I have been deeply disturbed by the violence witnessed in Kenol, Murang’a, yesterday where young people ferried in buses from other parts of the region engaged in running battles with locals, leading to loss of two lives and several injuries.”

“I pass sincere condolences to the families that lost loved ones and wish a quick recovery to those who sustained injuries in that senseless and unnecessary violence,” said Raila.

He appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Government to move with speed, and bring to book the perpetrators of the violence to pass an unmistakable message to Kenyans.

Raila also warned against premature campaigns with the election still two years away and added that the violence could spiral out of control if not dealt with.

The Kenyan DAILY POST