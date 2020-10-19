Monday, October 19, 2020 – Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has opened up on how he spent Ksh418 million in a record three years.

According to the documents he filed in court with regard to his corruption case, Kidero revealed that a huge chunk of his money was channeled towards his re-election bid that was not successful.

His expenditure began with the setup of a Ksh53 million campaign center that would anchor most of the operations for the duration before he proceeded to splash Ksh7 million on office space.

As part of his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party membership, Kidero noted that he paid the Raila Odinga-led party a whooping Ksh37 million for the duration.

As the campaigns were heating up, the tycoon spent Ksh20 million on the day he launched his interest in the gubernatorial bid and also parted with Ksh8 million for his re-election research.

He later spent Ksh20 million during the nominations period and an additional Ksh75 million was paid towards trumping up his publicity while Ksh47 million went towards the acquisition of publicity materials.

In the course of the campaign period, the former county boss is also said to have paid out Ksh55 million as reimbursements to his agents, and an additional Ksh6 million was spent in entertaining his campaigners.

To keep his opulence, Kidero had to spend Ksh25 million to fuel his cars.

He is said to have splashed an additional Ksh6 million towards the repair of the machines before topping it all up with a Ksh16 million capital expenditure.

Kidero has a number of high-end properties including dreamy mansions and a luxurious fleet of cars.

His Muthaiga house borrowed its style from Roman architecture, complete with cathedral themed pillars and insanely high ceilings.

Records from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) placed Muthaiga’s house in the Ksh300 million category in terms of value.

He is also rumoured to own 11 cars and properties exceeding Ksh1 billion.

