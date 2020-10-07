(Based in Mombasa, Kenya) – Go Blue maritime security project (M/W)

Closing date: October 18, 2020

The project “Go Blue: Strengthened, effective and integrated maritime law enforcement capacity and capabilities to protect the maritime domain and its sustainable development” (outcome 3) financed by the European Union Delegation (EUD) in Kenya under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) will be implemented by Expertise France (EF). The project aims to contribute to the development of the blue economy in Kenya through the improvement of inter-agency cooperation and inter-operability between maritime agencies.

Kenya has started prioritizing the blue economy as the seventh sector to drive the achievement of its Vision 2030 development agenda. This position was reaffirmed by the president at the launch of the Big 4 agenda for Kenya and during the Sustainable blue economy Conference held in Nairobi in November 2018. A number of key political messages were delivered during this Conference including, the importance of ensuring safety and security in high seas to facilitate global trade, connectivity and safe businesses; to aggressively combat illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing and to take measures to enhance security and safety of collective waters. In order to translate these political orientations, Kenya also established in September 2018 its coast guard service, to be deployed in territorial waters.

To obtain the full benefits of its blue economy, Kenya needs to secure its maritime domain by developing interoperability and inter agency cooperation of its national agencies. Fighting against illicit activities at sea requires a multi stakeholder approach. All maritime security actors, the judiciary, legislative, private sector, civil society and local communities have to be included in response to maritime safety and security challenges.

Within the Go Blue programme, the project aims to help Kenya strengthen maritime law enforcement to protect the maritime domain and its sustainable development. Its specific objectives is to contribute to strengthen the capacity of Kenyan agencies involved in maritime security by fostering agency cooperation with a special focus on the Kenyan Coast Guard Service.

Three results will be sought:

To encourage effective cooperation amongst all Kenyan maritime agencies by assisting the Kenyan authorities in developing and implementing a maritime strategy which includes the development of the blue economy;

To support the effective implementation of maritime law enforcement in Kenya, especially by the Kenya Coast Guard Service, in order to create a favourable environment for economic growth;

To enhance regional cooperation in maritime security.

General objective of the mission

Under the supervision of the team leader, the maritime organization expert will be in charge of assisting the Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS), its training school and other beneficiaries who need it in their structuration, in all necessary aspects such as human resources, administration, law and finances.

Specific objectives (non-exhaustive list)

Propose an initial assessment of all potential beneficiaries’ needs, a strategy and work plan to respond to those needs to the team leader and Expertise France;

Implement the validated work plan;

Regularly review and update the strategy and work plan, with a view to continuous improvement of the thematic and adaptation to the needs of the beneficiaries.

Description of tasks (non-exhaustive lists)

Prepare an initial assessment of the situation and regular updates

Participate with the other experts in the meetings with all relevant stakeholders during the inception phase (especially the KCGS, also Bandari maritime academy, the Beach Management Units, etc.);

Prepare a detailed assessment of all potential beneficiaries’ organization and needs (HR, finances, legal, etc.);

Propose a strategy and work plan for responding to identified needs;

Propose updates to the strategy and work plan when necessary.

Implement the validated work plan

Provide direct technical support and mentoring to stakeholders for the implementation of the validated strategy and work plan (trainings, workshops, etc.);

Support Expertise France in the identification and selection of short term experts needed to implement the work plan, when necessary;

Evaluate the results and impact of the implemented activities, with the support of the monitoring and evaluation expert;

Ensure regular communication to and from the beneficiary organizations on the thematic.

Any other task related to the mission, at the request of Expertise France.

Expected deliverables (non-exhaustive list)

Mission report (within 15 days after each mission / activity)

Monthly reports

Regular updates of the workplan

Participation to the annual report

Participation to the final report

Expected profile

Education / qualification

University degree (BA or MA) in organizational engineering, law, administration or any other relevant discipline

Fluent in spoken and written English

Excellent communication skills

Professional experience

A minimum of 10 years of working experience in the management of a public administration

Proven experience in human resources, public law and financial management

Knowledge of maritime security and / or State action at sea a strong asset

Additional specific requirements

Ability to work in a team

Experience in East Africa, especially Kenya

Conditions of the mission

The signature of the contract between Expertise France and the maritime organization will depend on the signature of the contract between Expertise France and its donor.

Duration of the contract : 48 months, full time

: 48 months, full time Beginning of the mission : October or November 2020 (to be confirmed, depending on the signature of the project contract between Expertise France and its donor)

October or November 2020 (to be confirmed, depending on the signature of the project contract between Expertise France and its donor) Contract: 48 months expatriate employment contract with Expertise France (to be confirmed depending on the nationality of the selected candidate)

48 months expatriate employment contract with Expertise France (to be confirmed depending on the nationality of the selected candidate) Budget : Based on Expertise France’s salary grid

Based on Expertise France’s salary grid Working conditions: The expert will be based in Mombasa, Kenya, for the duration of the project. Regular travel in various localities along the coast of Kenya and to Nairobi. Occasional missions to Paris, France.

Selection criteria for the shortlist (/100 points)

Training : 25 points

Relevance of academic training / studies : 5 points

Fluent English (spoken and written) : 20 points

Professional experience : 60 points

Experience of at least 10 years in public administration : 15 points

Proven experience in human resources, public law and financial management : 20 points

Experience in a non-OECD country, particularly in East Africa and especially in Kenya : 15 points

Proven communication skills : 10 points

Additional specific experiences : 15 points

Skills in analysis, synthesis and report writing : 10 points

Computer skills : 5 points

Selection criteria during the oral interview with the 3 persons selected on the shortlist (/100 points)

Oral communication skills : 10 points

Ability to convince : 15 points

Interpersonal skills : 15 points

Understanding of the mission and of the project of which it is a part of : 30 points

Competence for analysis, synthesis and organization : 15 points

English proficiency : 15 points

How to Apply

Applications must be submitted no later than Sunday 18th October, 2020, in French or English, with:

CV (preferably in the EU format)

Cover letter

Applications must be submitted directly on Expertise France’s website.