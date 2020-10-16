Friday, October 16, 2020 – Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, was left in shame yesterday after Tharaka MP Gitonga Murugara, lectured him in front of his guests over stalled projects in the constituency.

The visibly angry MP was speaking in Chuka town when Kibicho led 15 other Principal Secretaries and the Secretary to the President’s Delivery Unit (PDU) Andrew Wakahiu, on an inspection of projects tour in Tharaka-Nithi County.

“I’m not happy, you took 15 minutes to only see one stalled project, there was nothing else to see in Tharaka, absolutely nothing, and that cannot be the development that brought Kibicho and the host of all these PS’ in Tharaka Nithi County,” Murugara stated.

One by one, Murugara mentioned projects that he wanted to be accomplished by some of the Principal Secretaries who were present during the meeting.

“Let Transport PS Wilson Irungu do a major project in Tharaka, let Energy PS Joseph Njoroge help with electricity connectivity.”

“Tharaka has only 9% electricity connectivity and that is not acceptable, even when you report to the President, he will say it is unfair to the constituency,” Murugara continued.

The MP also decried the pathetic conditions of the roads in his constituency, lamenting that the only good roads in the area were in Meru County.

“None of your PS’ saw tarmac with his eyes.”

“I make a special plea to the Ministry of Roads, let me have at least two roads in Tharaka, being extensions of Meru to connect the main road, which is under construction,” the MP stated.

On his part, Kibicho said that contractors who had abandoned some of the projects would go back to the site immediately after sticky issues were resolved.

In addition, Kibicho directed the immediate fixing of the pump at the Kanjuki Water Treatment plant and the preparation of budget estimates on a borehole to be drilled at the site to complement water supply.

The Kenyan DAILY POST