Project Officer- RMNCAH

Location: Mutomo, Kitui

We believe in a world in which every human life is valued, and health and human dignity are shared by all.

We believe that access to quality healthcare is a basic human right. For more than 100 years, we have worked with global partners to deliver locally sustainable, quality healthcare solutions to women, children and their communities. We’re ready to make it 100 more.

We believe change starts with her.

We work tirelessly for women’s and children’s health because they are disproportionately affected by illness and poverty. We know that healthy, educated, and empowered women are better able to raise healthy, educated, and confident children, and that communities depend on their livelihoods. We’re making an impact – learn more.

Building around a new CHAMPS (CHildren And Mother PartnershipS) model, CMMB will work at both the community and clinical levels in these targeted communities to strengthen health services and address the leading causes of maternal and child death. In addition, CMMB will expand its volunteer program to strengthen health care delivery in CHAMPS-supported facilities and will engage with the pharmaceutical industry to help meet the needs of CHAMPS communities and facilities.

CMMB is committed to learning and evolving in order to successfully achieve impact in its strategy, and will have strong vertical and horizontal team structures in alignment to the global strategy in order to encourage accountability, communication, and effective project management.

We believe in people.

We strive to live out our core values of collaboration, love, excellence and respect every day. We provide our employees with a competitive salary and a meaningful benefits package, with opportunities to learn and grow. We especially encourage all persons of diverse backgrounds to apply.

Department Summary

The Programs Department plays a critical role in achieving CMMB’s strategy around improving the lives of women and children, by leading the provision of high quality programs focused on children’s and mothers’ health, and particularly in the development and implementation of our CHAMPS model. This team is also responsible for generating revenue from and partnering effectively with government(s), major foundations, and other major donors, and will help to position and enhance CMMB’s technical capacity and reputation in the field of global healthcare.

CMMB has been working in Kenya for almost 15 years. CMMB works to ensure that the most vulnerable populations, especially mothers and children, have access to quality services in health care, health promotion and illness prevention.

Overview

Under the leadership of the CHAMPS Project Coordinator, the Project Officer- RMNCAH will ensure community- based and facility based – delivery of RMNCH services in the CHAMPS catchment. This will be achieved through effective coordination of health systems strengthening interventions in the GoK and the project anchor facility (Our Lady of Lourdes Mutomo Hospital) – as they interphase with community health volunteer system. As such, he/she will directly oversee the capacity development of health care workers and CHVs across the supported facilities with a focus on RMNCAH technical areas. For this critical synergistic function, he/she will ensure that facilities are adequately equipped in terms of infrastructure, equipment, supply chain and routine health data feedback forums with county and sub county Health Management teams and members of community leadership are conducted.

Responsibilities

Provide overall implementation of activities within the RMNCAH technical area including joint support supervision on MNCAH / RH services to the health facilities together with Health facility managers

Contribute to the capacity building of the project staff and MOH competences in RMNCAH knowledge and skills including mentorship, coaching, OJT, and regular

Review and analyze data for performance monitoring of the MNCAH program and utilize the data to take corrective actions through monthly and quarterly data review meetings at the sub counties and facility levels.

In collaboration with other team members, preparation of quarterly and annual donor

Provide leadership in writing of abstracts for conferences and manuscripts for publication

Planning, conducting, evaluation and follow up of trainings, sensitizing and orientation in Kitui South Sub County on BEMOnC, Essential Newborn Care, IMNCI, among other

Provide guidance and support to county staff to coordinate and link initiatives of other partners in supporting health facilities in service delivery

Represent the project in county technical committees including TWGs and stakeholders’ meetings in relation to RMNCAH programming

In collaboration with staff, prepare and track the progress of program and activity budgets

Supporting facilities to improve quality of service delivery through QA / QI approaches by monitoring and tracking key indicators in RMNCAH

Jointly with SCHMTs, plan and coordinate community mobilization for RMNCAH services demand creation as well as implementation of the integrated outreaches in hard-to-reach

Working with Community Health Units in Identification and tracking of pregnant women in the community with the aim of improving demand creation and uptake of maternal and child health services (ANC uptake, Skilled Birth Attendance, Immunization and growth monitoring) to reduce maternal and perinatal mortalities

Provide technical guidance in QA / QI in RMNCAH service delivery. This include identification, tracking and evaluation of sub-optimally performing indicators in maternal and newborn health

Support formation and operationalization of MPDSR committees at facility and community levels

Supporting data quality audits, gap assessments and application of different data collection approaches for facility- and community-based health project

Qualifications

You have a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field with 3-5 years’ relevant experience in successful field implementation of RMNCAH programing in Kenya.

You have at least 3 years’ hands-on experience in community health program implementation

You have demonstrated skills in designing and rolling out GoK-endorsed approaches that result in improved uptake of services for RMNCAH

Clinical background is an added advantage

You have strong writing and analytical skills, including writing of reports

You can work in a complex environment with multiple tasks, short deadlines, and intense pressure to perform and the ability to manage several major multidimensional activities simultaneously

You can recognize limitations and seek appropriate expert advice

Experience working on U.S. government or other large donor-funded projects preferred

You are Proficient with Microsoft Office applications (Word, advanced Excel, and PowerPoint).

You are comfortable working for a faith-based

You believe in CMMB, where we are going, and what we can do together to achieve Healthier Lives Worldwide.

How to apply

Visit our careers page for more information and click here to apply

All applications must be received by 3rd November 2020