Closing date: October 23, 2020

Position title: Project Officer

Reports to: County Officer

Program: Girls Education Challenge – GEC

County: Mombasa

Background:

I Choose Life – Africa (ICL) is a leading youth focused Non-Governmental Organizations that has significantly contributed to the realization of socio-economic development and empowerment of individuals bringing about transformative change across communities in Kenya. The organization has over 16 years’ experience implementing evidence-based adolescents and youth programs in over 345 institutions of learning (Primary, Secondary and Higher learning institutions) across 25 Counties in Kenya. ICL aims at contributing towards improved life opportunities of adolescent and youth aged 10-24 using a holistic transformational model. ICL employs evidence to design and run innovative and high impact interventions to improve key indicators in health, education, economic empowerment and leadership and governance with regards to children, adolescents, and youth. To ensure maximum impact, ICL utilizes a multi-sectorial approach, Quadra Helix development approach (which brings together the Government, Private sector, Academia and Civil society) to foster innovative and sustainable transformation in communities. In this model ICL envisions better health and well-being, quality education and improved livelihoods for sustainable development. In her work, ICL is guided by Vision 2030 whose objectives it seeks to cascade to counties, sub counties, wards, organized groups, and households. In her sustainable and transformative service delivery, ICL invests in generation and documentation of evidence to influence policy and practice. The organization is guided by a vision of a “***Healthy Africa, Empowered People!”*** and is on a mission to improve the life opportunities of youth aged 10-24 through strategic empowerment for sustainable development.

Vision: ‘Healthy Africa, Empowered People!’

Mission: To improve the life opportunities of youth aged 10-24 through strategic empowerment for sustainable development.

Job Purpose:

To increase the life chances of marginalized girls in Mombasa County by increasing enrolment, improving school attendance, retention and learning through an integrated approach focusing on community intervention. In addition, support counties in the actualization of their county strategic plans aligned to Vision 2030.

Key responsibilities

Project Planning and design

Participate in the development of new project concepts.

Coordinate interface meetings with community level stakeholders and partners aimed at promoting the projects objectives

Identify and work with local influencers such as religious, tribal leaders and associations, to ensure meaningful participation to all activities, including by most hard-to-reach communities and groups

Coordinate capacity building plans and training activities for local organizations, implementing partners and stakeholders, including co-facilitating the trainings Girl Education projects

Conduct and facilitate project activities: local dialogues (inter and intra communities), mobile cinema discussions, solidarity events

Organize all logistics related to the implementation of project activities in his/her region (hall rental, catering, invitations, etc.)

Participate in reviewing the targets as set out in the funded proposal

Learning and knowledge management:

Share relevant information within the team establishing and supporting the proper documentation of activities

Participates in national/regional projects/networks as requested.

Reporting

Produce activity report after each activity implemented, including documenting lessons learnt, feedback from participants, pictures;

Track attendance to each activity and document it with attendance lists

Coordination and representation

Develop and maintain proactive, positive, and professional relationships with key government officials, local authorities, local leaders and civil society organizations, partner organization and other NGOS

Maintains regular written and oral reporting to the County Manager on key project issues

Participate in project baselines and periodic assessments

Participate in monitoring and evaluation activities through data collection

Financial planning, management and compliance

Prepare activity budgets and ensures that budgets are spent as per approved budget;

Organise the payment to all local vendors, as well as transport reimbursements and per diems;

Ensure effective implementation and compliance with the overall finance and guidance manual and compliance with procedures

Project implementation and training.

Assist the coordination all project activities including preparation for trainings to various implementation sites

Training and sensitization of community on importance of girl education, nutrition and entrepreneurship

Plan and Organize career fairs motivational mentoring events

Participate in project, organizational and institutional meetings and work harmoniously with other stakeholders.

Support in project research in collaboration with the project M&E team

Resource Mobilization

Take part in resource mobilization through participation in proposal development with other program staff

Design, implement and evaluate projects with an aspect of resource mobilization.

Helping in tracking of implementation of Child Protection Policy

Any other duty in line with organization Mission and Vision

Minimum education and qualifications

Minimum Degree in Communications, Public Relations, Social science or relevant field

5 years progressive experience in community engagement.

High level community engagement skills including planning, communication, presentation, facilitation, event management, evaluation, report writing and correspondence.

Good project management skills, including project planning and scoping, assessment, logistics and implementation

High level interpersonal skills, including effective verbal and written communication and active listening skills.

Ability to develop and maintain highly successful, positive working relationships, including the ability to consult, collaborate, negotiate and compromise to ensure effective outcomes.

Good problem solving skills, along with the ability to set priorities, manage time effectively and process deadlines of projects and programs

Good keyboard skills and understanding of computer concepts with the ability to use the Microsoft Office suite of programs, particularly Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Ability to work independently and get things done and delivered in a timely manner

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, we encourage you to write to hr@ichooselife.or.ke. Your CV and cover letter should reach us on or before Friday 23rd October, 2020. Kindly indicate your current/last and expected salary in your CV in pdf format with subject as ‘**PROJECT OFFICER, COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT’**

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

We are an equal opportunity employer