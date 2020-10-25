Position: Project Management Intern

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KOTDA), a parastatal under the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs is the implementing agency for Konza Technopolis, a Vision 2030 flagship project that seeks to create a world class smart city driven by innovation in ICT/ITES, Engineering and Life Sciences.

The Authority has put in place an internship/attachment program as part of on the job training for purpose of molding interns/attaches to become responsible citizens who will contribute effectively to the socioeconomic development of the country as well as develop their ability to successfully take up employment in various sectors. This is in recognition of the fact that the trainees graduating from training institutions join the labour market with academic and theoretical approaches to work and hence require practical exposure in a real work environment.

Qualifications

An application letter

A degree/diploma certificate in any of the following programs from a recognized university or college

Copies of academic transcripts

Copy of national ID card

Personal accident insurance cover

A copy of PIN certificate

Medical insurance cover

How to apply

Applicants should apply online

Click here to apply

Applications should be received on or before Tuesday 3rd November