The office of Medical Research at Kenyatta National Hospital in collaboration with the University of Washington is seeking to fill the following position.

Position: Project Administrator

Location: Kenyatta National Hospital

Reporting to: Principal Investigator

Roles and Responsibilities.

  • Managing the staff payroll and processing of their benefits. Ensuring all the statutory deductions are submitted on timely basis to the relevant bodies and updated as required
  • Liaising with the Grants management office in University of Washington and Kenyatta National Hospital to facilitate processing and management of grant monies.
  • Preparation of monthly invoices and financial reports of the project expenditures to the donors and Kenyatta National Hospital grants office.
  • Ensure that project petty cash is available at all times and its management is according to the set guidelines by the Kenyatta National Hospital Finance Department.
  • Development of staff job descriptions, coordinating selection, recruitment and training of the program staff.
  • Assisting in staff performance evaluation, promotion and termination activities as required.
  • Participating in conflict resolution for the field teams as well as disciplinary meetings to resolve any misconduct by the project staff.
  • Facilitating the processing and keeping track of all the staff contracts and the project subcontract. Maintain personnel files i.e. CVs, appointment letters, contracts, leave records etc.
  • Liaise with the KNH Supply Chain and Procurement office for procurement of office, lab and clinic supplies for the project as required.
  • Participate in bi-weekly Project meetings to update the team on administration matters as well as listen to any matters arising from the field
  • Prepare for submission and maintain records of correspondence with institutional review boards, ethical review committees, donors and collaborators.
  • Perform day-to-day management of the project team and address any team issues promptly.
  • Other duties as they may be assigned by the Principal Investigator.

Academic Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in finance, public relations, business administration, project management or business management.
  • Additional professional training on Project management or CPA will be an added advantage.
  • Proficient in MS Office – Word, Excel, PowerPoint as well as, tracking, document management, and retention tools.

Desired Skills and Experience

  • At least 1 year experience working in the field of project management or a support role in a complex administrative role.
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required. Ability to build relationships and rapport with teams, staff, and vendors and navigate challenging or unexpected circumstances with creativity, calm, and positivity.
  • Strong analytic, organizational, written, and verbal communication skills
  • Ability to communicate effectively with persons on all levels both inside and outside the project on issues that could be complex or sensitive in nature.

Applications must include the following:

  • CLICK HERE to fill our online application form
  • Complete detailed CV with 2 referees indicating their telephone contacts and email contacts
  • MUST attach all the relevant certificates and testimonials

If qualified for the above post, please send your CV to the email  tesnes2018@gmail.com by Close of Business 30th September 2020

