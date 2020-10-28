Position: Programme Assistant – Minilab – Medicine Safety

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The Ecumenical Pharmaceutical Network is looking for a Programme Assistant in charge of implementation and monitoring of aGPHF Minilab project to identify substandard and falsified medicines together with Minilab Network Partners in Francophone and Anglophone Countries.

Responsibilities

  • Develop and conduct baseline studies in the minilab member countries
  • Define what data can be collected to demonstrate results
  • Develop a tool for data collection and analysis of sub-standard and counterfeit medicines
  • Develop methodology for receiving and reviewing the reports from the minilab members
  • Monitoring & Evaluation for the minilab activities
  • Undertake individual follow up on the actions with each minilab member on a monthly basis.
  • Facilitate the development and distribution of relevant documents/materials on issues affecting the minilab project
  • Prepare regular reports under this activity in keeping with donor commitments
  • Support Communication officer with the necessary materials for bimonthly publication on the progress of the minilab project.
  • Assist in preparation of an international publication
  • Assist in the organisation of the annual Minilab workshop
  • Perform any other duties as assigned by the Supervisor
  • Assist in M&E of the project.

Qualifications

  • Diploma in Pharmacy or Pharmacy Technology
  • Min 5 years’ relevant experience
  • Strong experience in technical writing, ideally with experience in a health-related field.
  • Strong communication and organizational skills and ability to work in a team-oriented environment.
  • Strong writing skills
  • Demonstrated intermediate computer skills in Microsoft Office Suite application, database management. Familiarity with Microsoft Project a plus.
  • Fluency in English
  • Proficiency in French is mandatory
  • Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously, set priorities, and work independently.
  • Willingness to travel, as required

How to apply

Interested candidates who meet the requirements should apply via e-mail to by 10th November 2020, attaching your application letter, curriculum vitae as well as indicating your salary requirement to:

Executive Director

Ecumenical Pharmaceutical Network

Nairobi

E-Mail: jobs@epnetwork.org

