Position: Programme Assistant – Minilab – Medicine Safety
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
The Ecumenical Pharmaceutical Network is looking for a Programme Assistant in charge of implementation and monitoring of aGPHF Minilab project to identify substandard and falsified medicines together with Minilab Network Partners in Francophone and Anglophone Countries.
Responsibilities
- Develop and conduct baseline studies in the minilab member countries
- Define what data can be collected to demonstrate results
- Develop a tool for data collection and analysis of sub-standard and counterfeit medicines
- Develop methodology for receiving and reviewing the reports from the minilab members
- Monitoring & Evaluation for the minilab activities
- Undertake individual follow up on the actions with each minilab member on a monthly basis.
- Facilitate the development and distribution of relevant documents/materials on issues affecting the minilab project
- Prepare regular reports under this activity in keeping with donor commitments
- Support Communication officer with the necessary materials for bimonthly publication on the progress of the minilab project.
- Assist in preparation of an international publication
- Assist in the organisation of the annual Minilab workshop
- Perform any other duties as assigned by the Supervisor
- Assist in M&E of the project.
Qualifications
- Diploma in Pharmacy or Pharmacy Technology
- Min 5 years’ relevant experience
- Strong experience in technical writing, ideally with experience in a health-related field.
- Strong communication and organizational skills and ability to work in a team-oriented environment.
- Strong writing skills
- Demonstrated intermediate computer skills in Microsoft Office Suite application, database management. Familiarity with Microsoft Project a plus.
- Fluency in English
- Proficiency in French is mandatory
- Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously, set priorities, and work independently.
- Willingness to travel, as required
How to apply
Interested candidates who meet the requirements should apply via e-mail to by 10th November 2020, attaching your application letter, curriculum vitae as well as indicating your salary requirement to:
Executive Director
Ecumenical Pharmaceutical Network
Nairobi
E-Mail: jobs@epnetwork.org