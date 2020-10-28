Position: Programme Assistant – Minilab – Medicine Safety

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The Ecumenical Pharmaceutical Network is looking for a Programme Assistant in charge of implementation and monitoring of aGPHF Minilab project to identify substandard and falsified medicines together with Minilab Network Partners in Francophone and Anglophone Countries.

Responsibilities

Develop and conduct baseline studies in the minilab member countries

Define what data can be collected to demonstrate results

Develop a tool for data collection and analysis of sub-standard and counterfeit medicines

Develop methodology for receiving and reviewing the reports from the minilab members

Monitoring & Evaluation for the minilab activities

Undertake individual follow up on the actions with each minilab member on a monthly basis.

Facilitate the development and distribution of relevant documents/materials on issues affecting the minilab project

Prepare regular reports under this activity in keeping with donor commitments

Support Communication officer with the necessary materials for bimonthly publication on the progress of the minilab project.

Assist in preparation of an international publication

Assist in the organisation of the annual Minilab workshop

Perform any other duties as assigned by the Supervisor

Assist in M&E of the project.

Qualifications

Diploma in Pharmacy or Pharmacy Technology

Min 5 years’ relevant experience

Strong experience in technical writing, ideally with experience in a health-related field.

Strong communication and organizational skills and ability to work in a team-oriented environment.

Strong writing skills

Demonstrated intermediate computer skills in Microsoft Office Suite application, database management. Familiarity with Microsoft Project a plus.

Fluency in English

Proficiency in French is mandatory

Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously, set priorities, and work independently.

Willingness to travel, as required

How to apply

Interested candidates who meet the requirements should apply via e-mail to by 10th November 2020, attaching your application letter, curriculum vitae as well as indicating your salary requirement to:

Executive Director

Ecumenical Pharmaceutical Network

Nairobi

E-Mail: jobs@epnetwork.org