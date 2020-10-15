Position: Program Officer – Scholar Recruitment and Selection

Job Type: Fixed Term Contract Full Time

Location: Nairobi.

Department: Scholars Program

Division: Academic and Student Affairs

Job description

Reporting to Director, Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program at USIU-Africa, the office holder will be in charge of Scholar selection and recruitment, working on partnerships that are currently working with similar programs. The candidate will also work with government bodies for credential analysis, verification and analysis, and coordinate the language proficiency tests and interviews for the Scholars.

Responsibilities

Design, review, improve and operate the Scholarship’s most critical and fast-moving functions of selection and recruitment;

Set and execute strategic objectives that enable the program to select a class of youth from across Africa with exceptional leadership and entrepreneurship potential each year;

Establish the right approach to get the best possible candidates into the university selection funnel;

Lead the department towards continuous improvement of selection instruments (activities, interviews, etc.) based on insights garnered from each round of selection, and data on ongoing student success;

Seek examples of best practice in leadership and talent identification from across the African continent to ensure that the university is at the forefront of identifying potential in young leaders from a broad range of backgrounds.

Qualifications

A service orientation with an eye to use experience;

Ability to travel to recruitment sites;

Team player with excellent interpersonal and negotiation skills;

Ability to make quick and smart judgments in recommending alternative solutions for different scenarios;

Strong adherence to ethical practice and data privacy;

Strong intercultural and interpersonal skills

Good understanding of various partners’ requirements;

Goal oriented, with ability to work under pressure, independently and with limited supervision.

Undergraduate degree in business, social sciences or other related fields from an accredited university ;

At least 3 years in Student management in an educational environment ;

Experience working with statistical computer software packages such as Excel and other systems such as CX, CARS, and other software will be required

Passion for the African continent, its people and its future.

Curiosity about identifying talent in robust, systematic and innovative ways.

Enthusiasm for designing, building and maintaining systems and processes.

Enthusiasm for generating actionable insights from data.

Experience working with high volumes on strict timelines.

How to apply

Interested applicants must provide a cover letter current CV and Certificates, to the following address jobs@usiu.ac.ke Att: Director of Administration by Friday, October 23 2020 .Please Indicate the position you are applying for on the subject line of the email address.