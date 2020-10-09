Tupo. Tusikizwe. Project

Closing date: October 16, 2020

Coalition on Violence Against Women (COVAW) is a Kenyan women’s rights organization founded on human rights and feminist principles, that seeks to promote women’s rights. COVAW works towards a society free from all forms of violence against women and girls.

COVAW is implementing a project aimed at empowering marginalised women and girls including those with disabilities to participate in the County Budget process in Kwale County by enhancing their voices to demand for the uptake of their priority needs and equitable distribution of resources during the planning and budget making processes by lobbying for Gender Responsive Budgeting.

We are looking for an astute and dynamic program associate who understands development and the importance of equitable distribution of resources. The associate must understand the importance of respecting the voices of women and girls in decision making.

Experience:

· Understanding and experience of budgets analysis, planning, oversight and monitoring

· Prior experience in Gender Responsive Budgeting will be an asset.

· Proof of relevant analytical skills report writing presentation skills.

· Experience in community mobilisation, engagement and related field work

· An understanding of the legal, social, cultural and political context of Kwale County and its impact on gender roles.

· Proficiency in the use of computer and office software packages.

· Able to work under pressure and tight deadlines and deliver quality work and products.

· Ability to prepare various operational plans of the organization or project.

· Capacity to adapt policies approaches and models to meet emerging needs.

· Demonstrated strong oral and written communication skills.

· Building strong relationship with client and external actors.

· Experience in planning budgeting processes and more preferably in public financial management.

· Familiarity with Kwale County budget processes will be an advantage.

· A quick and inquisitive learner ready to improve knowledge and skills in the planning and budgeting processes.

The Program Associate will be expected to;

Analyse the project related context, plans and strategies

Carry out the project knowledge, awareness and practice survey, desk review of Kwale County plans and budget documents

● Support in carrying out project inception meetings

● Carry out community dialogue forums and media engagement

● Facilitate public participation forums at the ward level

● Facilitate CSOs engagement with the Members of the County Assembly

· Contribute to project reviews and monitoring using monitoring tools to guide and track accurate implementation of project objectives.

· Identify, support and work with the community level beneficiaries through strategic intermediaries to meet the intended priority outcomes among the right holders.

· Support in the design and conducting community, media and national campaigns towards achieving organisational and project goals.

· Develop periodic project work plans and prepare accurate and timely reports of all program activities.

· Prepare accurate and timely financial reconciliations and expenditure reports in accordance with donor requirements and COVAW policies.

· Monitor the utilization of projects budgets in adherence to donor and organisational rules and policies.

· Represent COVAW in meetings and forums with partners and other stakeholders.

· Demonstrate a strong commitment to COVAW’s values and principles in a fulfilment of all roles and responsibilities.

· Undertake full operational responsibility over COVAW’s resources in use.

Performance standards

· Adherence to all relevant project rules and policies, in particular child protection and safeguarding

· Adherence to organisational and project timelines and deadlines.

· Outputs and outcomes of the projects achieved and documented.

· Activities implemented as planned and with allocated resources.

· Accurate, timely and comprehensive documentation of daily activities and periodic reports.

· Project funds utilized in cost effective manner that demonstrates value for money and fully accounted for in line with donor rules and organisational policies.

· Display innovativeness and creativity in implementation of program.

· Capacity to take initiatives and work both independently and as part of a team.

Required qualifications and competencies

Bachelor’s degree in Sociology, Community Development or related social science.

Two years’ work experience in managing a project, in community engagement and mobilization.

Strong time management and organizational skills.

Ability to work independently, work in the field, under pressure in a dynamic work environment.

Experience in working in a diverse team and with people of diverse backgrounds and cultures.

Computer Literacy (including excel skills).

Fluency in written and spoken English and Kiswahili. Understanding of local languages (spoken in Kwale County) will be added advantage.

How to Apply

Send your cover letter and CV only marked “Program Associate- Tupo. Tusikizwe. Project ” by 16th October 2020 to recruit@covaw.or.ke. stating the expected salary.

CVs will be reviewed as they are received. COVAW encourages, promotes and supports diversity in all aspects of its work.