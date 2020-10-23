Closing date: October 30, 2020

Background:

The International Association of Women Judges (IAWJ), in partnership with the International Association of Women Judges – Kenya Chapter (IAWJ-KC), is implementing a grant program entitled “*Women Judges Leading Efforts to Improve Justice Sector Effectiveness in Combating Labor Trafficking*.” The project includes judicial training, development of a bench book, creation of indicator cards, and regional dialogues.

Period of Performance:

November 2020 – July 2022

Function of the Position:

The Program Assistant is responsible for an array of logistical and administrative duties associated with this grant funded project. The successful candidate will be detail-oriented, have outstanding judgment, possess outstanding written and oral communication skills, and be able to problem solve. He or she will work independently and be able to troubleshoot common problems.

Primary Responsibilities:

· Handle all logistics for virtual and in-person activities, including getting bids for training locations, drafting procurement memoranda, arranging for catering of events, etc.;

· Procure project supplies;

· Maintain project receipts and submit project expense reports;

· Schedule project meetings and take notes with local project partners and stakeholders. Attend monthly project coordination meetings;

· Create and maintain a database of persons trained and trainers under the program as well as regional dialogue participants;

· Maintain project files;

· Prepare and submit monthly project;

· Draft project submissions for IAWJ social media platforms;

· Provide as needed assistance to in-country project coordinator; and

· Carry out administrative tasks.

Minimum Qualifications:

· Bachelor’s degree;

· At least one-year of project management or administrative assistance experience working;

· Strong time management and organizational skills;

· Ability to work with a small team and independently; and

· Strong computer skills

Desired Qualification:

· Past experience working on international development projects funded by USG;

· Some knowledge of human trafficking issues

Other Information:

This is a part-time position and the individual is expected to work approximately 96 hours a month for a monthly flat fee rate. A laptop will be provided to the individual for their work as well as a small stipend for internet charges. The individual hired for this position will report to the Judicial Coordinator, who is resident in Kenya, as well as the IAWJ Senior Program Officer, who is located outside of country.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or national origin.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, resume, and a five page or less writing sample to IAWJGFEMSKENYA@gmail.com by October 30, 2020. The IAWJ will do an initial review of applications when we hit 25 applications and will cut off review after we receive 50 applications, so interested individuals are encouraged to submit their resume as soon as possible for consideration.