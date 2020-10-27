Tuesday, October 27, 2020 – Renowned scholar and academician, Prof Makau Mutua, has finally revealed whether he will support or oppose the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) report, that was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga on Monday.

The document recommends a raft of changes in the Executive, Legislature, and the Judiciary.

It also proposes major changes in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and some good clauses on empowering the youth who form the majority of Kenya’s population.

However, the most contentious proposal in the BBI report is that on the expansion of the Executive as many Kenyans thinks it is a bid to “create jobs for a few politicians”

Commenting on the document after thoroughly going through it, Prof Makau, who is a renowned legal scholar and a constitution expert, said some things need to be addressed in the report.

“I have now fully read and digested the BBI report.

“In this Open Letter, my take is neither black nor white.

“It’s nuanced. I back most proposals, equivocate on some and reject others outright.

“I also outline things I would like to see included. In the end, the people will decide, “Prof Makau wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST