Tuesday, October 27, 2020 –Tharaka Nithi Senator, Prof Kithure Kindiki, has broken his silence on the heckling of Deputy President William Ruto during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, on Monday, at the Bomas of Kenya.

Commenting on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Kindiki, who is a former Senate Deputy Speaker, said the heckling was a cynical attempt to humiliate the second in command and push him to the margins of affairs.

Prof Kindiki also said the launch of the report was a culmination of a two-year charade and disparaged the BBI as the Burning Bridges Initiative.

“On a day deceptively paraded as one of building the blocks for our elusive National unity, the ugly truth has come out. It turns out that the climax of all this two-year charade was to isolate and humiliate the Deputy President of the Republic, who ( and him alone) according to the BBI chiefs, is responsible for all the past, present and future problems that our dear country is grappling with.

“Welcome to Kenya & its Burning Bridges Initiative. Sad!” Kindiki wrote.

Among those who were heckling the DP include Mbita MP, Millie Odhiambo and Laikipia Women Representative, Cate Waruguru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST