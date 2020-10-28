Wednesday, 28 October 2020 – Powerful Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has two daughters called Natasha and Diana.

Despite being the daughters of one of Africa’s most powerful presidents, they still go to their father’s ranch to look after cattle.

Museveni has a ranch estimated to be 1,600 acres in the outskirts of Kampala where he rears over 6,000 head of cattle.

Museveni’s well-educated daughters are in tandem with their traditions and when free, they escape the hassle and bustle of the city by going to their father’s ranch to graze the high breed cattle.

Here are photos of the President’s daughters doing what most slay queens cannot dare.

The Kenyan DAILY POST