Friday, 16 October 2020 – Jubilee politician and former Woman Rep Contestant, Karen Nyamu, is over the moon as she anticipates to give birth to her second child.

Recently, word got out that Mugithi singer Samidoh is the man behind her pregnancy and despite the singer denying, multiple sources reveal that he is the lucky man who planted a live seed in Karen Nyamu’s womb.

To salvage his marriage and image, Samidoh claimed that Karen Nyamu was just a close friend.

It’s alleged that Samidoh was engaged in an illicit affair with Karen Nyamu that resulted in pregnancy.

The controversial city politician has posted a video jamming to one of the popular songs composed by her rumored baby-daddy, Samidoh.

Is she sending a cryptic message?

Here’s the video that is raising eyebrows among Netizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST