Monday, 26 October 2020 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is reportedly building a lavish home in Malindi.

According to Robert Alai, Sonko’s upcoming home is just two homes from that of Italian tycoon Flavio Briatore.

Flavio Briatore is an Italian businessman who has invested in the hotel business at the Coast.

He is the owner of the high-end Lion In the Resort Hotel in Malindi.

Robert shared photos of Sonko’s upcoming mansion and accused him of exploiting the poor and stealing money from the County Government to fund his posh life.

Here are photos of the Governor’s upcoming lavish home in Malindi that is near the ocean.

