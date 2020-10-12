Monday, 12 October 2020 – Popular comedian Othuol succumbed to a brain tumour on Sunday evening at Kenyatta National Hospital where he was admitted.

The talented comedian has been in and out of the hospital after he was diagnosed with the deadly disease that forced him to quit comedy.

Churchill broke the sad news on his twitter page, “Life is short. God gives and God takes. Sote tuko safarini. Sleep well Othuol.”

Popular actress Sandra Chacha, who is known as Silphrosa in the Real House Helps Of Kawangare Programme, mourned Othoul and shared photos of her last moments with the deceased comedian.

Silphrosa narrated how she desperately tried to call Othuol’s name but he couldn’t respond after visiting him in hospital and that’s how she learnt that he had lost the battle.

“This was yesterday. I tried calling on your name a number of times but you kept giving me cold eyes…Your hands were telling me to go away…you did all that ndio utuwache Othuol?” she wrote.

The actress shared another photo of the deceased comedian at the hospital before he died and captioned it, “WHERE DO I START!!!!!!

Othuol!!!! Itimori koda nade Othuol

Othuol amka!! Othuol amka tucheke! You cannot just die omera!

Do I type REST IN PEACE???”

