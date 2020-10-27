Tuesday, October 27, 2020 – Controversial Kikuyu singer, Muigai Wa Njoroge, is married to two wives that he openly flaunts on social media.

His first wife is called Njeri while his second wife, who is a bit young, is called Queen Stacey.

While the vocal singer married his first wife Njeri when he was an ordinary hustler, he fell in love with his second wife Stacey after he got fame and money.

Interestingly, his two wives live in harmony and always embrace each other with love.

In many polygamous marriages, c0-wives engage in constant fights but for Muigai’s wives, they live in peace like blood sisters.

Muigai’s second wife has excited Netizens after she posted a video dancing with her co-wife during a house party.

The beautiful co-wives shared a light moment through dance as their husband watched.

She posted the photo with the caption, “That how we roll’’.

