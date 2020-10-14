Wednesday, October 14, 2020 – Nyamira Police Station commander, Mohamed Susura, has allowed Deputy President William Ruto to hold rallies in the county on Thursday and Friday.

In a letter to the DP, Susura authorised the rally but urged the organisers to comply with the National Security Advisory Committee directives and adhere to Covid-19 health protocols.

“As a convener, you will work with police officers to ensure that law and order is maintained. You will be held responsible for any acts of lawlessness and disorder that may arise,” Susura said in the letter.

The police boss also asked pastors to cooperate with police to ensure that security is maintained during the function.

Area MP Shadrack Mose will host the function.

The DP will hold a funds drive for Nyamira South Sub County Boda Boda Sacco at Sironga playground and later, a funds drive at Miriri in Kitutu Masaba constituency for SDA churches.

The two functions were disrupted last Thursday by heavily armed policemen who said the hosts failed to obtain permission from the local police, which they disputed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST