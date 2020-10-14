Wednesday, October 14, 2020 – Police in Nyamira have reportedly changed their mind after they dismissed the letters approving two Deputy President William Ruto’s functions in the county.

Masaba North Ward Police Commander Elam Esendi distanced himself from the two letters with one of them purportedly authored by him.

However, he acknowledged that they are in the process of approving the two functions with a communication set to be issued once a decision is made.

Police had reportedly approved two of Deputy President William Ruto’s functions that were set to be held in Nyamira County, tomorrow (Thursday), after they were canceled last week.

The police had allegedly advised the DP to comply with the directives by the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) and in accordance with the Public Order Act Chapter 56.

He was notified that he would be held responsible for any acts of lawlessness and disorder that may arise from the function.

