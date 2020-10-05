Monday, October 5, 2020 – Inspector-General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, has ordered the arrest and prosecution of Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, and his Kandara counterpart, Alice Wahome, over the chaos that broke out in Murang’a where two people were killed and scores injured on Sunday.

In a statement issued by Police Spokesman, Charles Owino on Sunday, he said the two politicians should report to the nearest police station because they were the ones responsible for the chaos that broke in Kenol.

“The IG has ordered the arrest of the leaders, Ndindi Nyoro and Alice Wahome for mobilising the violence,” Owino said.

“Officers are also tracking down vehicles used to ferry youths who caused violence,” Owino added.

According to locals, youths who caused the mayhem were ferried by 5 Kenya Mpya buses and they were allegedly paid Sh 1000 each to stop Deputy President William Ruto from attending a church service in Kenol.

The youths were paid by Muranga Women Representative, Sabina Chege, who has since dismissed the claims.

The Kenyan DAILY POST