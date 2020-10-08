Thursday, October 8, 2020 – Celebrated Lawyer, Prof. PLO Lumumba, yesterday mocked his friend, Barack Muluka, for choosing to work with Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking during an interview, Lumumba questioned how Muluka has managed to work with four politicians with different political ideologies within a short period.

“While I am one who is slow to judge and condemn, I am struggling to understand why Barrack Muluka offers his services to Ruto despite him occupying the second-highest office on land,” PLO Lumumba wondered.

PLO used the Swahili word kirukamito to describe Barrack Muluka’s party-hopping tendencies.

“From Kalonzo to Raila to Mudavadi to Ruto… In Kiswahili, we say ‘kiruka mito’; a woman who gets married to many men and leaves all of them,” PLO hit at the consultant.

But Muluka defended his decision to work with Deputy President William Ruto, saying he could not decline the opportunity to work with the man who is second in command.

He noted that his educational background and experience could come in handy for the DP.

