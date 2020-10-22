Thursday, October 22, 2020 – Renowned lawyer, PLO Lumumba, has given his views about the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report that was unveiled by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga on Wednesday.

In a tweet on Thursday, Lumumba joined the majority of Kenyans in rebuking the BBI initiative saying it was majorly focused on creating job positions and not for the welfare of Kenyans.

For instance, Lumumba condemned the BBI plans to have the number of legislators increased saying it was just but going to add more burden to the taxpayer who was already feeling the pain of existing excess legislators.

“The proponents of BBI suggested it was the best thing since sliced bread, unfortunately, it has proposed everything except what it should have proposed. Kenya will have one of the largest Parliaments in the World relative to our GDP and Population. It is a true Serpent!” he wrote.

